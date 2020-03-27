COVID-19: Thirumavalavan allocates ₹1.26 crore from MP fund

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Member of Lok Sabha from Chidambaram constituency, Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday donated ₹1.26 crore from his Member of Parliament fund towards helping the State Government fight the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, Mr Thirumavalavan said that the Lok Sabha MP can only allocate funds to their main district hospitals unlike Rajya Sabha MPs that can allocate funds anywhere. “As per the requirements of the Health Officials in Chidambaram constituency, I am allocating ₹1.26 crore buy face masks, gloves and ventilators. I had already announced that I would be giving an amount of ₹10 lakh before I even got the requirements,” he said..

He further said that the requirements from Annamalai University’s Hospital will be sought and then further funds will be allocated again.

Thirumavalavan said that people should respect this lockdown and ensure that the spread of COVID-19 is controlled and urged the people not to take these precautionary measures lightly.

“Many of you may think – I have not travelled abroad, why should I follow these rules? There is no coronavirus disease in my village, why must I stay at home? We are being informed everyday about how this disease is spreading. We shouldn’t get it and we shouldn’t spread it to anyone. If we get the symptoms associated with the disease, we must visit the nearest hospital,” he said.