COVID-19 testing centre at Karaikal soon

Steps are being taken to set up a COVID-19 testing centre at Karaikal, Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said here on Thursday.
In an audio message sent to reporters from Karaikal, the Chief Minister said throat and nasal swabs collected from suspected patients are currently tested at Thiruvarur Government Medical College in Tamil Nadu. This was causing inordinate delay in getting results, he said.
“We are trying to establish a testing centre at Karaikal in a week’s time,” he said.
There are 27 active cases in Karaikal region, he said adding the government had instructed district administration to provide free essential items to people residing in all containment zones in the region.
Earlier in the day, he chaired a meeting of all officials in Karaikal to assess the preparedness to deal with COVID-19 pandemic.
Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy and Agriculture Minister R. Kamalakannan were also present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath