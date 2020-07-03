COVID-19 testing centre at Karaikal soon

Steps are being taken to set up a COVID-19 testing centre at Karaikal, Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said here on Thursday.

In an audio message sent to reporters from Karaikal, the Chief Minister said throat and nasal swabs collected from suspected patients are currently tested at Thiruvarur Government Medical College in Tamil Nadu. This was causing inordinate delay in getting results, he said.

“We are trying to establish a testing centre at Karaikal in a week’s time,” he said.

There are 27 active cases in Karaikal region, he said adding the government had instructed district administration to provide free essential items to people residing in all containment zones in the region.

Earlier in the day, he chaired a meeting of all officials in Karaikal to assess the preparedness to deal with COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy and Agriculture Minister R. Kamalakannan were also present.