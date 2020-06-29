‘COVID-19 test result negative for HR&CE Minister’

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Sevoor S. Ramachandran and his three family members underwent swab test on Friday, and the results were negative.
The Minister had to switch cars midway during a journey after he learnt that his driver had tested positive for COVID-19, after which he and his family went for testing.
Mr. Ramachandran told The Hindu, “I am adhering to all preventive measures as stipulated by the Health and Family Welfare Department. On reaching home, I submitted myself to testing and have quarantined myself. I asked my wife, son and daughter-in-law also to undergo swab test. All the results have come negative.”
Meanwhile, with an addition of 143 new cases in Tiruvannamalai district, the total number of cases rose to 1,762 on Sunday.
The primary contacts accounted for 19, ILI (OP) 39 and there were 33 returnees from Bengaluru and Chennai, health officials said.
In Ranipet district, the total number of cases rose to 754 as another 10 were added to the list on Sunday. The active cases stand at 366, whereas 385 were discharged from hospitals after treatment. So far, 11,072 samples have been tested taken and results for 1,044 cases are pending, said S. Divyadharshini, Ranipet Collector.
