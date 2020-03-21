Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: Tamil Nadu’s Class 10 board exams postponed

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the exams will be postponed to beyond April 14 and a new schedule will be announced soon

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced on Saturday that the Class 10 SSLC exams, which were due to begin from March 27, will be postponed to beyond April 14.

Several teachers had appealed to the government to postpone the exams as a part of the measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The CM has said that the exams will be conducted after April 14 and a fresh schedule would be announced soon.

The Class 12 and Class 11 exams, which are going on, will however continue as per schedule. Class 12 students have one exam scheduled for Tuesday and Class 11 students have two more exams left on Monday and Thursday, in the coming week.

The CBSE and ICSE boards have already postponed all their ongoing board exams.

