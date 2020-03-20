Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: Tamil Nadu restricts vehicular traffic from neighbouring States till March 31

Ambulances and vehicles carrying essential supplies such as milk, petrol, diesel, vegetables, medicines and gas cylinders have been exempted, an official release stated.

Continuing with its precautionary measures against coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday imposed restrictions on vehicular traffic from neighbouring States of Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The restrictions have been imposed on roads connecting inter-State borders.

However, it has exempted ambulances and vehicles carrying essential supplies such as milk, petrol, diesel, vegetables, medicines and gas cylinders, an official release stated.

“Minimum bus services would be allowed for persons travelling due to unavoidable reasons,” it clarified. Vehicles carrying other supplies and LMVs carrying passengers travelling due to emergency purposes such as death and related incidents, will be allowed.

“However, all those travelling on these vehicles would be subjected to screening. Vehicles too would be inspected and screened,” it stated. The release requested cooperation from the general public in the larger interest of the country.

These restrictions will be in force till March 31.

