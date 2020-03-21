Tamil Nadu

﻿COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will end on March 31

A view of Fort St. George, where the State Assembly functions | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan
Special Correspondent CHENNAI 21 March 2020 13:28 IST
Updated: 21 March 2020 13:28 IST

A decision in this regard was taken in the Business Advisory Committee headed by Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal on Saturday

The current session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly will come to an end on March 31 instead of April 9 as originally planned.

A decision in this regard was taken in the Business Advisory Committee headed by Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal on Saturday in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertising
Advertising

The House will not have a question-answer session and will have sessions both in the morning and evening.

Comments
More In Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Read more...