Tamil NaduCHENNAI 21 March 2020 13:28 IST
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will end on March 31
Updated: 21 March 2020 13:28 IST
A decision in this regard was taken in the Business Advisory Committee headed by Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal on Saturday
The current session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly will come to an end on March 31 instead of April 9 as originally planned.
A decision in this regard was taken in the Business Advisory Committee headed by Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal on Saturday in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The House will not have a question-answer session and will have sessions both in the morning and evening.
