﻿COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will end on March 31

The current session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly will come to an end on March 31 instead of April 9 as originally planned.
A decision in this regard was taken in the Business Advisory Committee headed by Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal on Saturday in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The House will not have a question-answer session and will have sessions both in the morning and evening.
