Tamil Nadu

﻿COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will end on March 31

A view of Fort St. George, where the State Assembly functions

A view of Fort St. George, where the State Assembly functions   | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

A decision in this regard was taken in the Business Advisory Committee headed by Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal on Saturday

The current session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly will come to an end on March 31 instead of April 9 as originally planned.

A decision in this regard was taken in the Business Advisory Committee headed by Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal on Saturday in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The House will not have a question-answer session and will have sessions both in the morning and evening.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 1:29:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/covid-19-tamil-nadu-legislative-assembly-will-end-on-march-31/article31126622.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY