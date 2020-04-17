COVID-19: Tamil Nadu gets 24,000 rapid test kits

The State has received 24,000 rapid test kits as part of the order placed by Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC). Officials of the Health Department said the Government of India may also give the State a share from its consignment of test kits. The antibody-based testing kits that are meant for testing in the community

Earlier, TNMSC had placed an order for 4 lakh rapid test kits and was expecting part of the order to arrive. The Government of India had also placed orders for the kits with China. However, all supplies from China were diverted to the United States, resulting in a delay in getting the test kits.

“With the kits reaching Chennai, we will issue the protocol for their use in the community. We will start using the kits in a day or two,” an official said.

Health Department officials have been maintaining that the rapid test kits are only a surveillance tool to check if persons in the community -- especially containment zones -- are exposed to the virus.

As of Thursday, the State has a total of 1,267 COVID-19 positive patients. Of these, 180 patients have been discharged, while the State has reported a total of 15 deaths.