COVID-19: Tamil Nadu district borders to be sealed, prohibitory orders from 6 pm tomorrow

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday announced State-wide promulgation of prohibitive orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and closure of all district borders from 6 pm on March 24 to 31, under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, as part of measures to curb spread of novel coronavirus.

Making a statement in the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Palaniswami said all shops and commercial establishments will remain closed during the period except for shops selling milk, vegetables, provisions, meat and fish. Pharmacies too, are exempt.

He told the Assembly that the Centre had sent an advisory to combat COVID-19 in many districts in the country for preventing and monitoring the outbreak. “It is important to take some measures for effective implementation of social distancing. Borders of all districts including Chennai, Kancheepuram and Erode – mentioned by the Centre – would be sealed to prevent movement of transport and people,” he said.

The Chief Minister said except essential transport services (ambulances and the like), public and private transport, omni buses, autorickshaws, taxis would not be allowed to ply during the period. “All transportation, except for essential commute, between states and districts has been banned,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said government offices, other than those dealing with essential services, would not function. District administration, police and fire and rescue services, jails, public health, medical departments, courts and local administration department officials will continue to function, but the offices should implement personal sanitation and preventive measures for staff.

The Chief Minister said while employees of the private sector, IT companies and bio-technology should work from home, employees of private hospitals and other involved in essential services would work as usual.

Private companies and exports companies in the business of manufacturing essential commodities would be allowed to function with limited workforce. As for the construction industry, only those involved in emergent construction work would be allowed to operate. “But salaries of the workers should not be deducted,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister announced that Amma Unavagams would continue to function to feed thousands of workers. Restaurants must limit operations to deliver parcel services for the benefit of those living outside homes and in hostels.

Mr. Palaniswami said the government was also considering relief measures to the families affected by the disease.