Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 daily tally dips below 5,000

Five districts report 100-plus cases; 37 deaths recorded with 11 in Chennai

Fresh coronavirus infections fell below the 5,000-mark after 33 days in Tamil Nadu. A total of 4,519 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, while the active cases dropped below one lakh after nearly four weeks in the State.

In the third wave of COVID-19 infections, daily cases first breached the 5,000-mark in the State on January 6, while the active caseload rose over a lakh on January 13.

Of the 4,519 new cases, Chennai reported 792 cases followed by Coimbatore with 778 cases.

There were 398 cases in Chengalpattu. Tiruppur and Erode reported 276 and 246 cases respectively.

A total of 251 persons tested positive for the infection in Salem. Five districts reported 100-plus cases — Kancheepuram (106), Kanyakumari (122), Namakkal (120), Tiruvallur (192) and Tiruchi (123).

So far, the State has recorded a total of 34,20,505 cases of COVID-19. The number of persons who died of COVID-19 rose to 37, taking the toll to 37,809. All 37 of them had co-morbidities.

A total of 18 districts reported deaths due to COVID-19, with Chennai accounting for the most with 11 deaths followed by four deaths in Coimbatore and three in Madurai.

The State’s active cases fell below one lakh — presently 90,137 persons were under treatment, including home isolation. Of these, there were 12,215 persons in Chennai and 11,127 in Coimbatore.

A total of 1,15,898 samples were tested in the State. With this, the State’s overall positivity rate dropped to 3.9%

Vaccination update

A total of 1,66,786 persons, including 1,01,744 persons aged 15 to 18 years and 34,853 persons aged 18 to 44 years, were vaccinated across the State on Tuesday.

With this, the total coverage of government vaccination centres reached 9,42,24,826.

The total number of precaution doses administered so far stood at 4,51,048.