COVID-19 survivor treated for thrombosis

CHENNAI

19 July 2021 22:32 IST

Amputation of patient’s leg prevented

Doctors at Gleneagles Global Health City (GGHC) hospital here successfully treated a 52-year-old woman who developed blood clots in the arteries on her right leg post recovery from COVID-19, thereby avoiding the possibility of having to amputate her leg.

A release from the hospital said the woman, a diabetic who underwent treatment at a hospital in Pollachi for about two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, developed pain in her right leg.

When she was referred to the hospital after the pain increased, she lacked sensation and pulse on her leg and her toes had turned dark, indicating imminent onset of gangrene.

Advertising

Advertising

Diagnosis revealed that she had developed thrombosis on the vessels supplying blood to her right leg. A team led by I. Rajkumar, senior consultant vascular surgeon at the hospital, surgically removed the clots through incisions in the right groin and behind the knee, the statement said.

Warning signs

Dr. Rajkumar said the timely intervention saved the woman’s limb. He said that there had been a significant spike in such cases due to COVID-19.

The senior surgeon said it was important to treat such conditions at the earliest to prevent amputation of limbs.

“Discolouration, leg pain and loss of sensation are the red flags that need immediate clinical intervention,” he added.

Alok Khullar, CEO of the hospital, congratulated the team for the effective intervention, without which he said that the woman would have lost her leg.