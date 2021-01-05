COVID-19: Stay vigilant during Pongal, TN Health Minister says

PUDUKOTTAI

05 January 2021 15:01 IST

Three more persons who had returned from the United Kingdom recently, have tested positive for the new strain of novel coronavirus, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said here on Tuesday.

The confirmation came on Monday night from the National Institute of Virology at Pune following genomic analysis of samples. With this, the total number of UK returnees who had tested positive for the new variant of the novel coronavirus has gone up to four in the State, he told reporters after inaugurating a Amma clinic at Melapattu panchayat in Aranthangi union.

The Minister appealed to the general public to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures such as wearing masks and physical distancing, besides remaining vigilant during the ensuing Pongal festival.

Mr. Vijayabaskar also said surveillance and screening in the districts bordering Kerala had been stepped up jointly with the Animal Husbandry Department in the wake of outbreak of bird flu in that State.