COVID-19: Stalin demands all-party meeting through video-conferencing

DMK President M.K. Stalin.

DMK President M.K. Stalin.   | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

In a statement, he said confidence among the public could be built only if the ruling party and the Opposition worked together

DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Saturday urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to hold an all-party meeting, saying that the ruling party alone could not combat the epidemic caused by COVID-19.

In a statement, he said confidence among the public could be built only if the ruling party and the Opposition worked together.

“If there is a problem in holding an all party meeting because of the lockdown, it could be done through video-conferencing to get a clear idea about the situation across the State,” Mr Stalin said.

He said more and more people were affected by the disease and there was a problem in getting essential commodities because of the lockdown. “Misinformation about the disease also caused tension and panic among the people. People are afraid as they are leading a life without regular income,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said social distancing would be effective if efforts were made to dispel the misinformation and allay their fear.

Coronavirus
