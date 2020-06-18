COVID-19 spurs demand for retirement homes

Chennai:

18 June 2020 20:31 IST

Lockdown has exposed the vulnerability of elderly people living alone.

The lockdown following the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many vulnerable communities. Of these, the elderly are among the worst hit. The lockdown has exposed the vulnerability of elderly people living alone, driving up the demand for retirement homes and assisted living facilities.

Columbia Pacific Communities, which has facilities in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Coimbatore and Puducherry, has seen a four-fold increase in applications. “Of the new queries, 60% are for immediate occupation,” said CEO Mohit Nirula. They receive nearly 30 calls a day now compared to 10-15 queries earlier.

Surge in queries

In the past, most queries were from people aged 65-plus. Now, there has been a surge in requests from the 45-60 years age group. “These are people who, despite owning large properties, are realising that a community lifestyle is better suited for senior living where the responsibility lies with the service provider,” said Mr. Nirula. The lockdown has amplified fears of isolation, falling ill, and dependence on external caregivers.

Arun Gupta, CEO, Age Well Ventures, said that enquiries have doubled for their upcoming projects in Gurgaon and Kolkata. The company has homes in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

At the Columbia Pacific facilities, all residents wear masks, practise social distancing and have minimal contact with outsiders. Care is taken to keep residents in good spirits. “We connect them with friends and family and organise interactions with experts and celebrities,” said Mr. Nirula.

After the lockdown, Mr.Gupta asked a few staff members to stay in the homes and take up roles across departments. “We dropped some routine housekeeping chores and reduced some items from the menu. We began to deliver food to the rooms,” he said.

Medical facilities

Medical facilities are top priority in senior living facilities. According to Nirula, “The 24x7 availability of an ambulance and driver and tie-ups with nearby hospitals has kept residents at ease. We also roped in an NGO for anxiety counselling.” At Age Well Ventures, programmes on mental health are hosted on Zoom and there are yoga sessions for residents.

Southern India is ahead when it comes to senior living. Coimbatore, Puducherry, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kodaikanal, Mysuru, Kochi and Kanchipuram have nearly 65% of the country’s overall senior living projects. In Chennai, the rent for a 1BHK senior living apartment starts from ₹12,000 and from ₹25,000 for a 3BHK.

According to Prashant Thakur, director and head of research at Anarock Property Consultants, the coronavirus (COVID-19) scare has renewed interest in the senior living realty segment. “It is emerging as an under-served alternate asset class,” he said.