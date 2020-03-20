COVID-19: Shut down TASMAC liquor shops to prevent virus spread, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday said liquor shops should not become sites for the virus to spread

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday demanded that the TASMAC liquor shops be shut down to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Dr. Ramadoss urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to shut down liquor shops to stop the spread of COVID-19.

He said: “All the precautionary measures and awareness undertaken by State Government to prevent the spread of corona virus are appreciable, but the crowds are swelling in liquor shops. The liquor shops shouldn’t become sites for corona virus infections to spread.”

Dr. Ramadoss also welcomed Prime Minister Modi’s ‘janata curfew’ on Sunday for 14 hours during the day and urged people to isolate themselves and respect the Prime Minister’s call.

“We should make this a habit for the next 3 weeks. Financially well off people, industrialists, business forums and multi-national corporations should generously contribute to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund,” he said.