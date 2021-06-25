Tamil Nadu

Covid-19 | Shopping complexes, malls to be allowed in Chennai, neighbouring districts

Shopping complexes and malls would be allowed to function between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. but eateries in commercial complexes and malls would be allowed to offer only takeaways.  

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday evening announced several relaxations for Chennai and three neighbouring districts, including allowing private offices with 100% of their staff. The CM also extended the COVID-19 lockdown till 6 a.m. of July 5.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said shopping complexes and malls in these districts would be allowed to function between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.. "However, eateries in commercial complexes and malls would be allowed to offer only takeaways. No permission for cinema halls and gaming centres," he said.

All places of worship, including temples, mosques, churches and dargahs would be allowed but with compliance of the Standard Operating Procedure. No special prayers (archanai) would be allowed in temples.

In 27 districts (except the 11 districts in West and Central Tamil Nadu where COVID-19cases are higher), gyms and yoga centers are allowed without air-conditioning facilities but only with 50% of their capacity. People would be allowed to go for walking in all beaches between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m..

All government offices, banks and insurance companies, ATMs would be allowed with 100% staff in these 27 districts. IT and ITES companies would be allowed to operate with 50% staff in these districts, he said.


