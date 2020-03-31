COVID-19: Seven more persons test positive in Tamil Nadu

Seven more persons, including five with a history of travel to Delhi, tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. This took the total tally to 74 so far.

A 43-year-old man, a resident of Pozhichalur with a travel history to Thiruvananthapuram, has tested positive and is admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. He is a family contact of a previously positive patient -- the 73-year-old woman of Pammal who had no travel history.

A 28-year-old co-worker of another earlier patient -- a 25-year-old woman, who worked in a shopping mall in Chennai -- has also tested positive. He is admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruvannamalai.

Three men -- all from Villupuram -- are under isolation in Government Medical College Hospital, Villupuram. They have a travel history to Delhi. Like them, two more persons, with a travel history to Delhi, have tested positive and are under isolation in Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai. Both are residents of Madurai, according to the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

Of the total 74 positive COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, six persons, including two elderly people, were discharged, and one patient died.

Officials of the Health department said right now, Nizamuddin in Delhi was the epicentre as hundreds of persons from various districts of Tamil Nadu travelled to Delhi to attend a congregation. A massive effort to trace all of them is underway in the State.