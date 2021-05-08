COVID-19 relief: Tokens for financial assistance by May 10

CHENNAI

08 May 2021 14:38 IST

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani said a total of 200 tokens a day for every ration shop will be accepted, in exchange for the first instalment of financial aid

Tokens for receiving the first instalment of ₹ 2,000 of the COVID-19 financial assistance of ₹4,000 announced by the Tamil Nadu government to each of the 2.07 crore rice ration cardholders, would be distributed by May 10, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, Mr. Sakkarapani said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would launch the scheme from Chennai on May 10 and Ministers would launch the scheme in their respective districts. “Tokens would be distributed, at the latest by May 10. A total of 200 tokens a day for every ration shop would be accepted for exchange for the first instalment of financial assistance in every district. The process would be completed within a week,” he said.

Replying to a query, he said only rice ration card holders were entitled to receive the financial assistance. The CM has instructed District Collectors to ensure that the assistance reached all eligible beneficiaries and to ensure that physical distancing norms were followed during the process, he said.

Keeping in line with its election manifesto, the DMK government on Friday announced that it would distribute cash assistance of ₹4,000 to all rice ration cardholders, in view of the hardships they face due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The assistance would be distributed in instalments, the first of which would be completed this month.