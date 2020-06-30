COVID-19 relief distributed in Vellore

VELLORE

30 June 2020 03:00 IST

Ministers launch new assistance package in district

The COVID-19 Assistance Package (CAP) was launched by Commercial Taxes Minister K.C. Veeramani and Labour Welfare Minister Nilofer Kafeel by distributing relief to entrepreneurs, persons with disabilities and vulnerable groups in Vellore.

District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram and K.V. Kuppam MLA G. Loganathan participated in the programme held in K.V. Kuppam, Vellore district. Funds for the package was part of a component of the Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project, active in blocks of K.V. Kuppam and Katpadi.

District executive Officer of TNRTP, S. Tamil Maran, said that the allocated CAP fund was ₹5.56 crore for 39 village panchayats in K.V. Kuppam block and 20 village panchayats in Katpadi block of Vellore district. The package has six components — individual enterprises loan, loans for persons with disabilities and vulnerable people, loan for migrants, grants for farmer producer groups, grants for enterprise groups and grants for farmer producer companies. CAP will help revive the rural economy of Tamil Nadu, he said.

