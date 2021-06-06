COVID-19 relief assistance distribution from June 15

The second instalment of COVID-19 financial relief and provisions kit containing 14 items would be distributed through ration shops to rice family card holders between 8 a.m. and 12 noon from June 15, said Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Sakkarapani on Saturday.

He said tokens for availing the ₹2,000 assistance and the 14 items would be distributed between June 11 and 14.

“The cash and hamper will be given together to rice ration card holders,” Mr. Sakkarapani said in a statement.

Chief Minister Stalin had announced ₹4,000 as relief and the first instalment of ₹2,000 was distributed earlier.

Mr. Sakkarapani said the government was able to save ₹80 crore for the purchase of provisions during the first instalment because of the transparent procurement policy.