COVID-19 recovery rate of 67% in Tamil Nadu is highest in the country: Chief Minister

17 July 2020 16:46 IST

Correct action and intensified testing helped in reducing deaths in the State, Mr. Palaniswami said

The State has reported a total of 1.56 lakh COVID-19 cases so far, and early identification and effective treatment has put the recovery rate at 67%, which is the highest in the country, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in Erode on Friday.

Addressing the media, Mr. Palaniswami said that the virus had affected 210 countries causing the death of over 1 lakh people. “Right action and intensified testing helped in reducing deaths in the State,” he said, and added that case count will drop step-by-step.

Mr. Palaniswami said that industries were allowed to function fully, and loans were announced by the Central government to enable industries to return to normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said that the State had received more investments during the lockdown period.

To a question on DMK president M.K. Stalin calling for a protest alleging exorbitant electricity charges collected from consumers, the Chief Minister said that the method adopted by Tangedco to calculate power consumption was correct. “The Madras High Court even dismissed a Public Interest Litigation over it. We don’t know what doubt he has again,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said that law will take its own course of action against persons involved in desecrating a statue of Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E.V. Ramasamy in Coimbatore.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated 13 completed projects and laid the foundation stones for 14 projects and also distributed welfare assistance, all at a cost of ₹151.57 crore.