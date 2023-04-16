HamberMenu
COVID-19: Ranipet Collector advises residents to wear masks in public places

Collector says States like Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are witnessing a spike in the COVID-19 cases

April 16, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
Those who have fever, tiredness, headache, body and throat pain and cough should check themselves at the nearby Primary Healthcare Centres or government hospitals. File

With the country witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, Collector S. Valarmathi on Sunday advised residents to follow all safety measures including wearing face masks in public places in Ranipet.

In a press release, the Collector said that States like Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are witnessing a spike in the COVID-19 cases on a daily basis and so the residents should adhere to precautionary measures like regular handwashing with soap or hand sanitizer and maintaining social distancing in public places.

Those who have fever, tiredness, headache, body and throat pain and cough should check themselves at the nearby Primary Healthcare Centres or government hospitals.

Accordingly, they should follow instructions given by doctors at these facilities. If they are tested positive, they should be at home quarantine for the specified period as advised by doctors. If the infection is serious, the affected persons should get admitted at the government hospitals for further treatment. Residents should follow all safety measures to prevent the spread of the infection, the release said.

