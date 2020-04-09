Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: Ramp up number of tests, says Ramadoss

The PMK founder said the number of tests conducted so far in Tamil Nadu was not sufficient

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday called for immediately ramping up the number of Coronavirus tests being carried out in the State.

In a statement, he said that the lockdown has helped in controlling the outbreak, however the country has not come out of the danger fully and a number of preventive steps have to be implemented now.

In Tamil Nadu, and across India, there might be more number of persons infected and not reflected in the daily medical bulletin issued. The need of hour is to trace those persons and cure them, which is essential to control the spread, Mr. Ramadoss pointed out.

It has been 70 days since the spread of the pandemic in Tamil Nadu and till yesterday only 6,095 tests have been carried out, which is not sufficient, he said.

With more testing equipment to be made available, the testing should increase 10 times, which can help in making the State coronavirus free within the proposed extended period of lockdown, he added.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
