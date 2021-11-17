COVID-19 prevention kits handed over to students

CHENNAI

17 November 2021 00:56 IST

The Consulate General of Republic of Korea in Chennai gave 4,000 COVID-19 prevention kits to government schoolchildren on account of classes resuming in the State this month. The kits were handed over to Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday.

As part of the Korean National Foundation Day, which was celebrated last month, this initiative is for the four south Indian States and supported by Venu Srinivasan, the Goodwill Envoy for Culture and Diplomacy of the Republic of Korea, in association with InKo Centre, according to a press release.

The Korean Association in the city will also donate 70,000 masks and five oxygen generators to the State government. This kit will have masks, hand sanitisers, colour pencils, origami sheets and sweets.

