COVID-19: Pray from homes, avoid mosques, says Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamat

The Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamat has appealed on Wednesday to the Muslim community to practice social distancing and avoid congregating in mosques for prayers to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in India.

In a statement, TNTJ general secretary, E. Mohammed, said that people should completely avoid congregating in mosques for prayers until further orders from the government.

“Section 144 has been implemented throughout Tamil Nadu. There is a ban on public transport, autorickshaws and taxis. Only essential products – groceries, milk and medicines are being allowed. There is a ban on people going in public in groups – all these measures have been implemented to control the spread of Coronavirus,” said Mohammed.

He further said that people should avoid praying together in mosques in huge numbers under such extraordinary situations.

“Prayers at the mosques can be carried out with very few people – like those living very close to the mosque. Otherwise, people should pray from their homes,” he appealed.