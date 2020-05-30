Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 patient undergoing treatment dies in Namakkal

Officials said the 49-year-old was a truck driver who had recently returned from Andhra Pradesh

A 49-year-old COVID-19 patient who was undergoing treatment at Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital died late on Friday.

According to health officials here, the patient, a 49-year-old truck driver, was a resident of Kothapalli near Thiruchengode who was working in Erode. He travelled to Rajamundri in Andhra Pradesh on May 13 and was there for about 10 days. Deputy Director of Health Service S. Somasundaram said the patient started his return journey on May 24 but since he was feeling sick, another driver brought him back here.

“The patient was admitted to the hospital in Namakkal on Thursday and samples were collected. He tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment. Despite best efforts, the patient died on Friday. He did not have any co-morbid conditions but he was a smoker,” Dr. Somasundaram said.

District Collector K. Megraj said, “During his return journey from Andhra Pradesh the patient took treatment at a hospital in Kalahasti after he felt dizziness. The officials there have been alerted. The funeral was conducted following protocols with a limited number of people and taking all precautionary measures. His immediate family will be advised to go into a quarantine facility.”

