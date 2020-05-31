COVID-19 patient undergoing treatment dies in Namakkal district

A 49-year-old COVID-19 patient, who was undergoing treatment at the Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital died late on Friday. This is the first COVID-19 related death reported in the district.

According to Health Department officials, the patient, a truck driver, was a resident of Kothapalli near Thiruchengode who was working in Erode. He had travelled to Rajamundri in Andhra Pradesh on May 13 and was there for about 10 days.

Deputy Director of Health Service S. Somasundaram said that the patient started his return journey on May 24, but since he was feeling sick, another driver brought him back here.

According to Health Department officials, the patient was first admitted to the Thiruchengode government hospital and was later shifted to Namakkal hospital after the patient tested positive. “He tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment. Despite best efforts, the patient died on Friday. He did not have any co-morbid conditions but he was a smoker,” Dr. Somasundaram said. The standby driver, who accompanied the patient, has been quarantined in Erode.

District Collector K. Megraj said, “during his return journey from Andhra Pradesh the patient took treatment at a hospital in Kalahasti after he felt dizziness. The officials there have been alerted. The funeral was conducted following protocols with a limited number of people and taking all precautionary measures. His immediate family will be advised to go into a quarantine facility.”

Minister for Electricity P.Thangamani said that necessary containment measures are being taken in the neighbourhood where the patient lived.