Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 patient attempts suicide

A COVID-19 patient admitted at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research on Tuesday attempted to kill himself.

Jipmer, in a release, said the moment healthcare workers noticed the incident, the patient was rescued. He is currently under treatment and his condition is critical, the release said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

