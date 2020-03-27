COVID 19: One patient attended prayer, another travelled in train attended a birthday party

On Friday, the Health Department established the contacts of six of the nine patients, who had tested positive. However, it continues to trace the source of infection for the three others - all three residents of Chennai.

While one of them is a 25-year-old woman, a resident of Chennai who was working in a shopping mall in Velachery, the department is tracking the movements of two others - 73-year-old woman from Pammal and 39-year-old man from Anna Nagar in Chennai - to identify the source of infection.

The woman is admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, while the man is at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

Official sources said that the woman had attended prayer in a church and has co-morbid condition, while the 39-year-old was a naturopathy student who had travelled in a train from Trichy and also attended a birthday party recently.

Officials said these three patients have non-identifiable sources. Tracking patient movements and their contacts is a challenging task. The department is tracing their movements to find out the sources or if they had a history of coming in contact with a positive patient. Till now, there have been cases in which the infection was transmitted within family members including a couple, mother-son, woman-grandson.