COVID-19 | Number of ventilators, a cause for worry in Vellore: Disaster management teams

Ventilators may become scarce if the number of sick people increases in the coming days. Vellore District Collector, A. Shanmuga Sundaram was cautious on announcing the shortage in government hospitals. It is better to be at home instead of venturing out on the streets, he cautioned the residents, who are still on roads in large numbers.

Police have marked the containment zone and buffer zone inside the Vellore city, which curtailed the movement of vehicles on thoroughfares on Tuesday. Since Government Pentland Hospital has been assigned as speciality medical care centre for COVID-19 treatment, Fort Round Road, was marked as containment zone and was locked for traffic from both ends. The other road in the vicinity Anna Road was also came under police scanner with limited passage of vehicles allowed.

Public health experts are still concerned over the awareness levels and they suggest strict enforcement of social distancing concept, detection and isolating positive cases. Quarantining contacts, and complete lock down of localities where from positive cases are reported to keep the pandemic from spreading to the level of community transmission, are need of the hour. These things are possible only when the patients and their associates understand the seriousness of the community spread and its repercussions, they said.

Allaying the fears in the minds of the people on the importance of hospital quarantine and home quarantine is another aspect, where medical counsellors’ role holds the key.

Meanwhile, Commercial Taxes Minister, K.C. Veeramani had a video call with patients in quarantine wards and inquired about the facilities provided to them at Government Vellore Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai.