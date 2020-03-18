COVID-19: Now, people can access information, self-report online in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Health Department has launched a web portal - http://stopcoronatn.in -- as a one-stop centre for all queries on coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Now, people with travel history and symptoms of COVID-19 can self-report on the portal following which the 24x7 control room will get in touch with them.

Developed by the National Health Mission-Tamil Nadu and operated by the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine, the portal will feature guidelines issued by the Government of India and the World Health Organisation, advisories from the State government, messages from the Chief Minister’s office and daily bulletins.

Members of the public can access information on travel advisories on the portal. The DPH helplines for the public have also been listed on the portal.

Self-reporting/self-registration has also been made possible for the public. People can self-report on the portal using their mobile numbers with an OTP-enabled login.

“If anyone has a travel history and suspect they might have symptoms of COVID-19, they can self-report on the portal. They will be able to register using their phone numbers. The control room at the DPH will get in touch with them,” an official of the health department said.

The department, has in fact, obtained 10 lines for the control room helplines. People can also register their feedback. All feedback and queries would be addressed to the public through the control room, he said.

District officials -- deans, joint directors and deputy directors -- would report the daily status of passengers and persons under home quarantine, quarantine facility census, isolation ward census, census of present positive patients, stock details of masks, N95 masks and personal protective equipment institution-wise and this can be viewed at the head-quarters.

All information, education and communication materials on COVID-19, videos by the State team including on how to wash hands and cough etiquette are displayed on the website, officials said.