COVID-19: Not complying with norms will invite legal action, warns Health Department

In the light of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) being declared a notifiable disease, violation of norms laid down under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act (TNPHA), 1939 and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 will draw legal action, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has warned.

With Tamil Nadu facing the threat of an outbreak, COVID-19 was declared a notifiable disease under section 62 of TNPHA, 1939. The regulations were prescribed under the Epidemics Diseases Act.

Places such as government and private buildings and hospitals, apartments, and firms should have sufficient numbers of taps and wash basins, and provide liquid hand wash or soaps for visitors. Visitors should be allowed to enter and leave the premises only after washing their hands, the directorate said.

In case of any information on COVID-19 cases, laboratories, hospitals and doctors should inform the directorate within 24 hours in writing. If they fail to do so, their recognition/license would be cancelled and legal action would be taken.

Government and private hospitals should maintain their premises by taking up frequent disinfection measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Healthcare facilities that fail to adhere to infection-control measures would face legal action.

Those who fail to adhere to the instructions would face action under the provisions of the two Acts. In addition, they would face six months imprisonment or fine or both under section 188 of Indian Penal Code, the directorate said.