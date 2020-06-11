COVID-19 norms violated at Anbazhagan’s funeral

CHENNAI

11 June 2020 01:01 IST

DMK cadre, mediapersons flock Kannamapettai burial ground

Scores of DMK cadre and mediapersons entered the Kannamapettai burial ground on Wednesday where the body of Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA J. Anbazhagan, who had tested positive for COVID-19, was laid to rest.

As per protocol governing the burial of those infected by COVID-19, only four persons could be present. The Home Ministry too had capped gatherings at funeral to 20 persons to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

A senior police officer said, “We did our level best to adhere to the norms. Our officers used the public address system to advise them not to gather and flout norms.”

Greater Chennai Corporation City Health Officer Jagadeesan said that the police were asked to control crowding near the burial ground. “Usually, four workers bury the mortal remains of a COVID-19 positive person. We deployed more manpower and all routes were manned by civic workers to prevent crowding,” he said.

However, all the preparations went in vain when a few hundred supporters gathered near the burial ground compromising physical distancing norms. Many of them including DMK MLA B. Ranganathan and mediapersons entered the burial ground. At least, 50 GCC staff wearing PPEs stood around the pit and several others were seen.

Tension ensued when police attempted to prevent the crowd from entering and breaching the barricades. There were scenes of heated exchange of words between party cadre and police personnel when the latter attempted to evict them from the venue.