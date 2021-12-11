COVID-19 norms in temples for Vaikunta Ekadasi

HR&CE issues advisory to temples in State

With Vaikunta Ekadasi being celebrated on December 14 at a few temples in the State, including Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam and Adi Kesava Perumal temple in Sriperumbudur, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department has directed officials to follow last year’s standard operating procedures for COVID-19.

Devotees will not be given theertham (holy water), shadaari or tulsi leaves. They can only have darshan of the deities. People will not be allowed if they don't wear masks and will have to maintain personal distance. Temples have been told to hold processions inside the temples itself.

“We are worried how the festival will pan out this time with the threat of Omicron looming over us,” said Venkatesh at Veeranarayana Perumal temple. This time the festival will be celebrated on December 14 in the Tamil month of Karthikai and on January 13 in the Tamil month of Margazhi.

Scholars said one reason for this was the conduct of Thai Brahmotsavam in January in Srirangam. The Saranathaswamy temple in Thirucherai near Kumbakonam too has a festival in January, which is why they too will conduct Vaikunta Ekadasi in December, said an exponent.