COVID-19: NLCIL donates ₹25 crore to PM CARES Fund

Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has donated ₹25 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund for dealing with emergency and distress situations posed by COVID-19.

According to an NLCIL official, “The PSU has contributed ₹20 crore from its Corporate Social Responsibility Fund (CSR) and another ₹5 crore through the contribution of one day’s salary by the employees of NLCIL.”

With electricity being an essential service, the power stations have been operational.

However, NLCIL has taken a series of measures to ensure prescribed physical distancing norms and facilitated work from home for its employees in all its projects and offices functioning from Neyveli, Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, Barsingar (Rajasthan), Ghatampur (Uttar Pradesh), South Pachwara (Jharkhand), Talabira (Odisha) and all solar power plants in Tamil Nadu during the lockdown period.