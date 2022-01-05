COVID-19: Night curfew in Tamil Nadu from Jan 6, complete lockdown on Jan 9

No physical classes for students in classes 1 to 9; on Jan 9 only essential services will function

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday announced that a night curfew would be imposed across the State between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. from January 6. Essential services would be exempted during this period. He also that announced a complete lockdown would be imposed across the State on Sunday, January 9.

In all schools, no direct classes would be allowed for students in classes 1 to 9. Creches, playschools and kindergarten classes would not be allowed to function. Physical classes for students in Classes 10, 11 and 12 would be allowed so that these students can appear for public exams and for them to take the COVID-19 vaccination.

During the complete lockdown on January 9, essential services such as medical services, pharmacies, distribution of milk, ATM, freight transport and petrol and diesel bunks would continue to function, the CM said. Public transport and Metro rail would not function.

On January 9, only take-away services would be allowed in restaurants between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Only food delivery services would be allowed and there will be no permission for e-commerce services to be operated.

During the night curfew hours between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on other days and on January 9, those on their own vehicles and rented vehicles, who are on their way to take flights, trains and buses would be allowed but they have to produce valid tickets when asked.