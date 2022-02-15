COVID-19 management better now: Udayanidhi

DINDIGUL

Focused attention and efficient administration by Chief Minister M K Stalin resulted in fighting the covid19 in May 2021 swiftly, said DMK MLA and youth wing secretary Udayanidhi Stalin here on Tuesday.

Speaking an election meeting in Dindigul district for the DMK and alliance candidates contesting in the Urban Local Body, for which polling is scheduled on Feb 19, he said that in the entire nation, only TN CM Mr Stalin had visited the isolation wards in the government hospitals. When the pandemic was at its high, the party came to power. Within about less than 100 days, the situation was brought under control.

The large number of vaccine doses administered to eligible population in the State itself was a proof of efficient management over the last seven to eight months, which was not the case in the earlier period during the AIADMK rule, he claimed.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Mr Udayanidhi said that the DMK party would fulfil its promises and also implement them (Sonnathai Cheivom...Solvathai Seivom). Hailing the CM for his hard work and sincerity, he said that Mr Stalin had been trained by none other than the party’s late president M Karunanidhi (Kalaignar).