ADVERTISEMENT

Covid-19 | Madras High Court to revert to e-filing, virtual hearings from April 10

April 07, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The High Court’s Registrar General (in-charge) has advised lawyers to start filing all cases through the electronic mode, and also to present their arguments virtually, to reduce footfalls in the court complex

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court. File

The Madras High Court has requested lawyers to start filing all kinds of cases, and not just anticipatory bail petitions, through the electronic mode, and also argue cases virtually from Monday, April 10, in view of recent news reports regarding a gradual increase in COVID-19 cases.

ALSO READ
Covid-19 | T.N. to increase testing; adequate beds, drugs, oxygen supply in the State, says Health Minister

A notification issued by Registrar General (in-charge) M. Jothiraman on Thursday stated that so far, e-filing of cases had been mandatory for anticipatory bail petitions alone, since the court had thought it fit to introduce the electronic mode in a phased manner. However, to avoid footfalls in the court complex due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the court administration has now requested advocates as well as parties-in-person to resort to e-filing with respect to all cases.

Similarly, deciding to hold hybrid hearing of cases on a daily basis from Monday, the High Court Registry has advised lawyers to appear on the virtual mode as far as possible and avoid being present in the court halls in person, unless it was absolutely essential in certain cases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The present advisory with respect to e-filing as well as virtual hearings will be in operation until further orders.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US