Covid-19 | Madras High Court to revert to e-filing, virtual hearings from April 10

The High Court’s Registrar General (in-charge) has advised lawyers to start filing all cases through the electronic mode, and also to present their arguments virtually, to reduce footfalls in the court complex

April 07, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Madras High Court. File

The Madras High Court has requested lawyers to start filing all kinds of cases, and not just anticipatory bail petitions, through the electronic mode, and also argue cases virtually from Monday, April 10, in view of recent news reports regarding a gradual increase in COVID-19 cases.

A notification issued by Registrar General (in-charge) M. Jothiraman on Thursday stated that so far, e-filing of cases had been mandatory for anticipatory bail petitions alone, since the court had thought it fit to introduce the electronic mode in a phased manner. However, to avoid footfalls in the court complex due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the court administration has now requested advocates as well as parties-in-person to resort to e-filing with respect to all cases.

Similarly, deciding to hold hybrid hearing of cases on a daily basis from Monday, the High Court Registry has advised lawyers to appear on the virtual mode as far as possible and avoid being present in the court halls in person, unless it was absolutely essential in certain cases.

The present advisory with respect to e-filing as well as virtual hearings will be in operation until further orders.

