COVID-19: Madras High Court Chief Justice lauds doctors, nurses, frontline staff

CHENNAI

12 May 2021 22:14 IST

Sanjib Banerjee says the system is surviving primarily because of their great sacrifice

The Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee on Wednesday lauded the doctors, nurses and other frontline staff who had been toiling day and night in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

He said the system was surviving primarily because of the great sacrifice by doctors, nurses and others who were spending days together at hospitals, without even going home, and working for shifts as long as 18 hours a day.

Presiding over the first Division Bench along with Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy to hear the suo motu PIL, the Chief Justice said: “We are also deeply thankful to the nurses who do not probably sit for more than five minutes and do not get a break for more than 10 minutes for tea or anything else.

“The system is bursting at the seams and there are many good people who are propping up the system. The system cannot tackle so many and unless there had been some good people, the system would not have survived. So, we are now seeing a tapering off [in the number of COVID-19 positive cases being reported in the State every day]. If it tapers off a bit more, I am sure that the people who are overworking will be given leave.”

He made the observations when advocate C. Kanagaraj brought it to the notice of the court about the doctors and nurses being made to work for long shifts and insisted upon issuing a direction to the government to appoint more doctors.

The Chief Justice also lamented that there was a lot of apprehension among people about COVID-19 with many trying to get admitted in hospitals though they do not require hospitalisation.

When the lawyer insisted on deputing panic control teams at the gates of government hospitals, the Chief Justice said that the government was more than aware of the situation and that it was up to it to take a call. He, however, wondered how someone would be able to control panic and on what basis could a team deputed at the gates be expected to decide which patient would require hospitalisation and which patient should be sent back home.