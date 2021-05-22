COVID-19 infection will peak end of May or June first week, says CM Stalin

Holds discussions with medical experts on lockdown

As the present COVID-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu is coming to an end on the morning of May 24, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday held talks with medical experts to chalk out a further course of action.

In his initial address at the meeting in the Secretariat, he said the infection was likely to peak in the end of May or first week of June.

“Though states with less population than Tamil Nadu have 50,000 people infected on a regular basis, the figures in Tamil Nadu are comparatively low. Still the figure in the State is high. We have to take steps to prevent more infections and deaths,” he said in the meeting attended by Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan among others.

After the meeting, he will get the opinion of the committee of MLAs from all political parties.