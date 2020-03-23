COVID-19: Indian Medical Association’s Tamil Nadu branch comes forward to help government

The Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Tamil Nadu branch has come forward to help the State Government for the management of COVID-19.

IMA informed the government that willing member hospitals were ready to keep 50% of their bed strength reserved for the management of COVID-19 in case of any eventuality. If any private hospital was ready to convert its entire facility for COVID-19 management, that was also welcomed by IMA.

The decision was taken in a three-hour-long webinar (web conferencing) held on Sunday in which Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh, and other seniot health officials and senior government officials, as well as the national president of the IMA, State officer-bearers of the IMA and members of the medial body across the State took part.

The government decided that private hospitals empanelled under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme could be used for COVID-19 management in the first level if required.

IMA Tamil Nadu has 4,500 member hospitals and 36,000 members in 166 branches.

The Health Secretary said the Department has identified laboratories accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories to be roped in for COVID-19 testing if required.

IMA State president C.N. Raja requested the Health Minister to consider insurance for medical professionals, in government and private sectors, as they are first in line to get exposed to the virus while handling patients.

“Insuring medical professionals will encourage them to combat the epidemic. It will boost their morale,” said State secretary A.K. Ravikumar.

IMA has shared a power point presentation to all member hospitals on how to equip their facilities for COVID-19 management as per government protocols.