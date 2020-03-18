COVID-19: Increase testing in Tamil Nadu, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI

The PMK founder urged the State government to test all those exhibiting symptoms for the virus

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday urged the State Government to intensify community testing as per the World Health Organisation’s recommendations. In a series of social media posts, he said that WHO has recommended increased testing for all those who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms.

“Test, test, test. Test every suspected case. This is the recommendation of WHO. The recommendation should be taken seriously by the State Government and tests should be intensified,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said that COVID-19 tests and screenings are being done only to those who are coming into Tamil Nadu from foreign countries at the airport. “The testing and screening should be extended to those inside Tamil Nadu and exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. Employees of Chennai Airport and Ports should also be tested,” he said.

He recommended the shutting down of weekend markets and government offices where large number of people congregate to prevent the spread of the virus. “While schools and colleges have been shut, the teachers and other employees have been asked to report to work. This will not help in preventing the spread of the disease. Except those involved in the conducting of public examinations, others should be asked to stay at home,” he said.