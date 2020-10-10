‘COVID-19 impact on mental health is under-realised’

The stigma associated with the disease has had an impact on people and it lingers on, say experts

COVID-19 has affected people in more than one way. The lesser known and under-realised being its impact on mental health. More than the fear of contracting the infection, the stigma associated with the disease has had an impact on people, and lingers on.

As another World Mental Health Day is observed, psychiatrists look at the ways in which the stigma associated with COVID-19 has affected people — it has made people think twice before getting tested, turned them hesitant from disclosing their COVID-19 status and has deterred many from seeking medical help early for symptoms. There is also the fear of being quarantined/isolated, and homes being barricaded/boarded up.

Doctors pointed to instances in which frontline workers were told to vacate their rented homes, neighbours pulling away their children and washing the floor with turmeric water as a healthcare provider lived nearby. A regular office-goer feeling distressed as none of her colleagues contacted her after knowing she tested positive and the wife of a patient being ostracised by villagers — there are numerous such instances of stigma.

“Many persons diagnosed with COVID-19, quarantined, or admitted for treatment are feeling stigmatised. Many frontline workers have faced stigmatising experiences. Families have started to hide their COVID-19 status as they feel anxious to talk about it,” R. Thara, vice-chairman of Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF), said.

She added, “As a result, people go late for treatment if they have fever for two to three days. The help-seeking behaviour has been affected by the fear of the stigma... Many feel isolated, socially rejected, experience constant anxiety and mild depression.”

Some families have not announced the death of elderly persons due to COVID-19, she said, adding: “The stigma is playing up and is making people a little scared. People should know that this is a viral infection and there is nothing to feel ashamed of and nothing to be afraid of.”

P. Poorna Chandrika, director of Institute of Mental Health, stressed the need to educate people. “The stigma... does have an impact on the mental well-being of people. It makes them susceptible to distress, anxiety and sleeplessness.” The stigma was more for healthcare workers.

R. Mangala, assistant director of SCARF, said that because of the stigma, some have started to think that it was shameful to be infected with COVID-19. This also depended on how an individual perceived the disease.“There is a lot more misinformation on COVID-19 than information... The number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalisation of persons should not get sensationalised in the media. The chatter around COVID-19 is scary. People are unwilling to get tested primarily because they fear that their houses would be boarded up. In such circumstances, public health becomes a disservice. It scares them at a time when they have to be tested in order to control the pandemic,” she said.

She said medical personnel started realising that they should address the mental health needs of those in quarantine and isolation facilities. “We should sensitise medical professionals to the need for having an open mind and look for mental health issues in patients in any situation,” she said.