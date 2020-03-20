COVID-19: Government should ensure availability of adequate medical equipment, says Vaiko

CHENNAI

20 March 2020 16:29 IST

In a statement, Vaiko pointed out that COVID-19 affected countries such as Italy, Iran and Spain have faced a shortage of basic medical equipment

MDMK chief Vaiko on Friday urged the Government of India to make necessary arrangements and ensure that medical supplies are available as the country prepares to avoid a possible Corona virus outbreak.

In a statement, Vaiko pointed out to the Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan that COVID-19 affected countries such as Italy, Iran and Spain have faced a shortage of basic medical equipment.

“Countries such as the United States of America and the United Kingdom are currently working with medical equipment manufacturers to manufacture and source medical equipment immediately. If millions are affected in India by COVID-19 in a similar way, do we have adequate number of medical equipment to take on the demand?” he asked. Vaiko also urged the Government of India to look into the possibility of sourcing the equipment from other countries within a short period of time.