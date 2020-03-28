COVID-19: Folk artistes deprived of livelhihood as all festivals cancelled

The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have touched every aspect in society today, leaving the world severely crippled by a virus.

Count among those affected, folk artistes in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari district -- all deprived of their livelihood, as all programmes booked for the Kodai—festival in the temples of folk deities in summer — March, April and May have been cancelled. Unlike other sections of the society, folk artistes depend only on Kodai to make a livelihood and the money earned during this season would enable them to see through the rest of the year.

“There will be more than 2,000 artistes in these districts who will now be unable to run their families. The government has issued identity cards and it should supply essential commodities and extend financial assistance to us,” said Kaniyaan Koothu artiste V. Muthuperumal, who was forced to cancel his daughter’s wedding because of the lockdown.

The possibility of postponing the festival is ruled out since the rainy season will not allow any celebration after May. If there is no rain, the festival season may extend only till June. Villages do not organise festivals after schools are re-opened for children.

Beginning March, they will have programmes from Monday to Wednesday and again between Thursday and Saturday. It will be a tightly-packed schedule for artistes of Kaniyaan koothu, Naiyandimelam, Villupattu, Thappattam and Karagam.

“Artistes generally borrow from money-lenders and they are also usually ready to lend since they are also aware of the potential of the season. Now, the epidemic has closed the prospect of borrowing money too,” said Nageswaram player and naiyandimelam artiste Panakudi R. Siva.

While Naiyandimelam artistes — who play the Nageswara and thavil — will be to sustain by performing for weddings, such an opportunity is totally denied to other artistes.

Mr. Siva said he is not sure whether the economic slowdown necessitated by the disease and lockdown could have en effect even next year.

“Organisers of the festival will not be in a position to collect the money as they do in normal times. The trend will reflect on our salaries and we will be forced to perform for lower amounts,” he said.