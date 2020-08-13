COVID-19 effect: T.N. asks public not to attend Independence Day celebrations

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday advised the general public, school and college students and the elderly not to attend the Independence Day celebrations at Fort St. George (and at district headquarters) on August 15 this year so as to contain the spread of COVID-19.
An official release said instructions had been given to District Collectors to visit the residences of 10 freedom fighters in each district and honour them with shawls by following public health advisories.
Due to the unusual circumstances, Social Welfare Minister would visit homes of differently abled persons and distribute sweets this year. Every year the Chief Minister would distribute sweets on the Fort St. George campus.
“To honour the frontline workers involved in the fight against COVID-19, the Chief Minister would distribute medals and certificates to them,” the release stated.
Live broadcast of the celebrations have been scheduled through television channels and on radio.
