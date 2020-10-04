COVID-19: Doctors stress on early identification and treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome

Though only a small percentage of children who had recovered from COVID-19 can develop this syndrome, doctors stress on the importance of early diagnosis and treatment

Doctors of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) said that around 10 children, who had recovered from COVID-19, had later developed multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) and were treated at the hospital. Though only a small percentage of children who had recovered from COVID-19 can develop this syndrome, doctors stress on the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

S. Balashankar, the Head of the Department of Paediatrics at GRH, said that a small proportion of children could develop MIS-C after two to six weeks of recovery from COVID-19. The child might display symptoms like high fever, red eyes, rash, neck swelling, vomiting or diarrhoea, he added.

A doctor from the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children in Chennai explained that MIS-C cases were initially reported in the western countries. “But, children with this syndrome are now identified in various parts of the State,” said the doctor.

Usually, children with MIS-C syndrome test positive for COVID-19 antibodies. “The level of antibodies in the children might have increased after being infected with COVID-19 or after being in contact with a COVID-19 positive person. But, the high levels of antibodies lead to an autoimmune reaction and the child develops multisystem inflammatory syndrome,” explained the doctor.

D. Rajkumar, the Chief of Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at GRH, said that this is a critical syndrome which could mainly affect the coronary arteries and lead to coronary aneurysm. The syndrome looks similar to Kawasaki disease, he added.

Dr. Balashankar said it could affect other systems including heart, liver, kidney or nervous systems. The treatment protocol for children will depend on the symptoms and severity of MIS-C. “Children are given steroids or intravenous immunoglobulin based on their severity. All the children with MIS-C syndrome that were treated at the hospital, which also includes patients referred from private hospitals, have recovered after complete treatment,” he said.

“Hence, early identification and prompt treatment of MIS-C are essential to prevent coronary aneurysm. If any child develops high fever, red eyes or other symptoms then parents must immediately take the child to the hospital,” said Dr. Rajkumar.