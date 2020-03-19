COVID-19: DMK wants tax holiday for affected industries

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami maintained in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Thursday that small industries across the State have not been closed due to the COVID-19 epidemic, even as the DMK urged that small industries be given six months tax holiday to recover from losses incurred due to the pandemic.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the House, DMK Deputy Floor Leader Duraimurugan said several commercial establishments, including malls, cinema halls and other establishments have been ordered to close until March 31 due to which these establishments have suffered economic losses.

Referring to news reports, he contended that daily wage labourers have also been affected due to the disruption in businesses and went on to urge the State government to consider tax holiday and extension in paying up of electricity bills and the likes.

Moving a call attention motion, DMK president and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin referred to the losses by several small industries and claimed they faced closure. He also pointed out the economic losses and unemployment due to the scare of Coronavirus.

Listing out measures taken by the United Kingdom, Italy, New Zealand, Germany and other States in India such as Odisha, which have announced measures to benefit businesses suffering losses, Mr. Stalin sought to know whether the AIADMK government would come up such measures.

Commercial Taxes Minister K.C. Veeramani said the business in small industries continued to operate, since precautionary measures have been taken by the State government in this regard. Minister D. Jayakumar (handling GST issues) said it was the GST Council that was to take a call on issues relating to imposition or deferring of tax in this regard.

Mr. Palaniswami intervened in the debate to say small industries have not been closed in Tamil Nadu. “So, there is no need to panic. Small industries are continuously operating.” Since the Labour secretary and Industries secretary have issued necessary precautions to be taken by those small industries, there was no need to panic, Mr. Palaniswami said.

As for other steps taken in other countries, pointed out by Mr. Stalin, the CM said: “As far as TN is concerned, precautionary measures have been taken in full swing. The virus is being spread from those from outside and not from those inside the State.” He added that those with symptoms would be given appropriate medical treatment.