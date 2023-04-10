Covid-19 | Decision on mask mandate at public places will be taken depending on case numbers: T.N. Health Minister

April 10, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

A decision on whether the wearing of masks should be made mandatory at public places will be taken depending on the COVID-19 case trend in Tamil Nadu, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Monday.

Shortly after inspecting a drill on COVID-19 preparedness held at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), the Minister, while responding to a question on COVID-19 norms being tightened in public places in some States, said that the tally of daily cases had remained at around 350 in the State, while it has crossed 500 in a number of other States.

“If cases keep rising, we will definitely look into norms related to making masking mandatory, especially in public places,” he told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19 cases, he said, were only rising gradually in the State, by nearly 10 to 20 cases a day. If the cases rose like they had in Kerala or Maharashtra, COVID-19 norms, though they continue to be in force, would be implemented in public places as well, he pointed out.

The State had made masking in healthcare facilities compulsory from April 1.

Noting that there was no need to panic, Mr. Subramanian said the fourth wave of infections was expected to be milder than the previous wave, during which fatalities were low.

The Minister also said that the majority of persons testing positive for COVID-19 in the State were under home isolation. Only a very small percentage of persons were hospitalised. No one had required intensive care or oxygen support, he added.

In the past, there were clusters of cases such as in schools and villages, however now, there were no clusters, he noted.

Infrastructure ready to handle any rise in cases

The State has 64,281 beds ready: 33,664 oxygen-supported beds, 22,820 non-oxygen beds and 7,797 intensive care unit beds. There are also 24,061 oxygen concentrators and 260 pressure swing adsorption plants, while the State’s liquid oxygen storage capacity stood at 2,067 metric tonnes. There are 342 RT-PCR testing facilities in the State.

“If required, we can test up to 3 lakh persons a day…Presently, those with symptoms of fever, headache, cough and cold are being tested. We are now testing 4,000-4,500 persons daily. The number of tests will be increased to up to 11,000 persons a day,” the Minister said, adding that persons approaching hospitals with symptoms would be subjected to RT-PCR tests.

Drills are being conducted at all primary health centres (PHCs), upgraded PHCs, taluk and non-taluk hospitals, district headquarters hospitals and government medical college hospitals on Mondays and Tuesdays. During these drills, the number of beds, ventilators, trained doctors and health staff, COVID-19 test facilities, drug stocks, face masks, personal protective equipment and ambulances are being reviewed.

Flu on the decline in T.N.

The Minister said a total of 53,285 fever camps were held in schools, and for the public, from March 10 onwards and a total of 11,159 persons with fever were identified at these camps.

He said influenza cases have declined in T.N. “We have purchased 5,500 doses of flu vaccine for frontline workers through the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation. The vaccination drive is in progress for frontline workers, especially for doctors and healthcare staff,” he said.

Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar was also present at the event.